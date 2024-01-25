Elected officials from Minnesota get earful on wolves during gathering that draws hundreds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Willow River Area School’s auditorium was packed with people in camouflage and orange as Pete Stauber, U.S. House Representative from Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, hosted a gray wolf legislative listening session on Monday. Hunters For Hunters, a nonprofit organization, has been promoting meetings highlighting the wolf-deer issue across the wolf-range this winter, and the group had been promoting Monday evening’s session via its social media accounts the past couple of weeks. Between 400 and 500 people attended the gathering, and it was so well-attended that people were outside the auditorium listening from the hallway.