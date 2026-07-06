Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

Banquets/Fundraiser

Aug. 6: Midland Wings West Bend Chapter of Wisconsin Waterfowl Association banquet, 5 p.m., at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, all money raised stays in Wisconsin, Dave Elwing, (703) 498-7322.

aug. 8: Burnett County Chapter Whitetails banquet, 4 p.m., Zhashagiins Event Center, 24133 State Hwy. 35/70, Siren, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923 or go to www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Upper Mississippi River Wisconsin Deer Camp banquet, 5 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065 or go to www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Great Northwoods Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Great Northern Hotel, 5070 North U.S. Hwy. 51, Mercer, Eric Behnke, 715-604-2253.

sept. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz/High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Little River Country Club, N2235 Shore Drive, Marinette, David Brower, 715-291-9408, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

sept. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Necedah Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, 105 South Plum Street, Necedah, Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

sept. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Berlin Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Knuth Brewing Company, 230 Watson Street, Ripon, Josh Nigbor, 920-896-5223, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

sept. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Phelps Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70, St. Germain, Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

sept. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Roche-A-Cri Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cedar Shack, 2248 Hwy. 13, Adams, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

oct. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Woodeye’s Bar and Grill, 700 West Main Street, Winneconne, Jodi Vandermolen, Jodi Vandermolen, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

oct. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Youth Shooting Sports banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 Hwy. 101, Florence, Greg Scott, 651-399-9710, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

Education

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, June 15-19: Camp starts at noon Monday and runs through noon Friday at the Wichman farm, E5851 Long Lake Road, Marion. For more information, call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715‑386‑1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Buckskin Bowmen Public 3D Archery Shoot, June 14: Event held from 8 a.m. to

3 p.m. at Buckskin Bowmen at Ozaukee County Game & Fish, 5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Wooded course with 28 3D targets. Food and beverages available, prizes. Call Jesse Barron, 262-277-3334.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715‑308‑5437, or Steve, 715‑505‑8627.

Pheasants Forever Sporting Clays Classic & Doubles Trap Shoot July 11: Event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club, W9408 State Hwy. 81, Argyle. Call Russ Roling, 319-551-1039.

Pheasants Forever Washington/Ozaukee County Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 16: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozaukee Fish and Game, N5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Call Jeff Stolen, 414-840-5344.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920‑585‑0890, or go to wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715‑573‑9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715‑347‑6211.

Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club 3D Outdoor Archery Breakfast Shoot: July 26, 6 a.m. to noon, Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club, 27021 85th Street, Salem, Martin Daniels, 262-537-2738.

Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club Open 3D Shoot: Aug. 29, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Silverlake Sportsmen’s Club, 27021 85th Street, Salem, Martin Daniels, 262-537-2738.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920‑284‑6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608‑669‑0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262‑989‑5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Ozaukee County 12th annual shoot July 12: Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozaukee Fish & Game, 5123 Counfy Road Y, Saukville. Call James Freck, 262-674-4561.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715‑424‑1011.

SHOWS

Waterfowl Hunters Expo, Aug. 21-22: Event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to

4 p.m. Saturday, Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Road Y, Oshkosh. Duck and goose calling contests, duck decoy carving contests, educational seminars and workshops, women’s and family fun zone, and more. For more info, call Shawn Gibbons, 262-720-5937, or go to https://waterfowlhuntersexpo.com/

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Dec. 11-13: Event held at the EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. Hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to

6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, go to https://icefishexpo/com/

Special events

2026 Iowa County and Access Ability Wisconsin Learn-to-Trap Event with the DNR, Sept. 18-19: Sept. 18, at the Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area 4-8 p.m., and 10-11:30 a.m. the following day, Sept. 19, to complete the second part of the workshop. All ages and abilities welcome. Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

Access Ability Wisconsin Family Adventure Day 12th anniversary, Sept. 19: Art in the park, shore fishing, adaptive kayaking workshop, furbearers station, test drive or hike with an outdoor wheelchair, and more. Food trucks and raffles. Noon – 4 p.m., Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

Access Ability Wisconsin Learn-to-Trap Event with the DNR, Rice Lake, Aug. 7-8: Aug. 7, at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club 4-8 p.m., and 9:30-11:30 a.m. the following day, Aug. 8, to complete the second part of the workshop. All ages and abilities welcome, at Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, 1604 23-241/2 Street, Rice Lake, call 608-886-9388.

Aurora Ouisconsin Outdoors Club (AOOC) Family Fun Day, Sept. 13: Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the club, 5691 E Tri Lakes Road, South Range. Shooting .22 long rifle, shotguns and clay birds, archery and air rifle range. Call Tom Visocky, 715-816-0287.

Daniel Boone Conservation League 97th Annual Picnic, Aug. 1: Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Daniel Boone Conservation League, 4694 Hwy. 167, Hubertus. Event features various rifle, pistol, AR-15, and trap shooting competitions. Also includes military flyover, raffles, replica cannon demonstrations, kid’s zone, bounce house, games, food, beverages and live music. Call David Steinert, 262-853-5939.

Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage with the Barnes Area Historical Association, Aug. 28: Barnes Town Hall 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes, Mike Jacobs, 972-571-9092.

Kicking Bear Adventure Camp, July 25: Free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Venue, 4142 County Hwy. B, West Salem. Ages 5-13 recommended for day of archery, tomahawks, bb guns, sling shots, Kicking Bear tough course, games and arts/crafts. Free lunch provided. For more info, call Krysta Howell, 262-385-7511.

Long Lake Fire Department’s July 4 Picnic and Parade: Event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Lake Fire Dept. Hall, 3343 Hwy. 139, Long Lake. Call Patsy Gilligan, 715-889-9442.

Springbrook Sportsman’s Club turkey trap shoot, Aug. 16: Springbrook Sportsman’s Club, 5923 Springbrook Road, 920-685-5350.

Wisconsin Trappers Association Summer Rendezvous District 14, July 25: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32 & 64, Mountain. Call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Youth Outdoor Fest, hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, July 11: Free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pettibone Park, 101 Pettibone Dr. S, La Crosse. The 16th annual event includes fishing, archery, identifying furs, fish and birds, kayaking, log rolling demonstrations, and more. All equipment provided. For more info, call Cristina Dahl, 608-472-9203.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Larry Lewis, 920-251-2165.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715‑223‑4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month,

7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608‑415‑0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608‑313‑0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920‑632‑4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920‑344‑5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920‑452‑9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414‑771‑0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920‑680‑0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month,

6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262‑620‑8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920‑921‑4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920‑684‑9050.

Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m., 7227 Sandy Hill Lane, Two Rivers, call 920-717-2402.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, Joe’s “K” Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave., Cudahy. Call Bob Wincek, 414-217-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920‑323‑4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414‑213‑8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 6 p.m., New Berlin VFW #5716 on first and third Tuesday of every month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call Don Marshall, 262-717-5449.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920‑517‑1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920‑570‑3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608‑421‑2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister,

262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920‑793‑2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920‑766‑0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920‑866‑9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414‑899‑7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920‑688‑3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920‑948‑2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Grainger’s Pub, Milwaukee. Call Gene O’Kelly, 414‑526‑2719.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262‑968‑3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl‑A‑Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608‑513‑8573.

Attention Conservation Organizations!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your

name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

Submit online

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News

ATTN: Calendar,

3350 Annapolis Lane North,

Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447