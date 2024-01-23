Steve Weisman: Longtime baitshops leave their mark on fishing in Iowa Great Lakes region

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I moved to northwest Iowa in 1978, I was amazed at the incredible fishing history surrounding the Iowa Great Lakes and the many fishing legends that had made the lakes one of the go-to places in the Midwest. My son, Curt was only two years old at the time of our move, but he already had a passion for anything having to do with the outdoors and loved to tag along. Although I grew up fishing in South Dakota, these lakes were an entirely different deal. So, where do you go to learn? The local baitshops.