Ralph Loos: Anti-bobcat season arguments ignore what bowhunters see in Illinois

Shooting the bull with hunters and anglers at the Schaumburg show this time last year, I grew slightly suspicious about the number of times the word “bobcat” was inserted into what were otherwise predator-free conversations. “What’s up with all the bobcat sightings up here?” was the general tone, with “up here” referring to northern Illinois.