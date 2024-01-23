Muskrats cause damage to Iowa’s Sauk Rail Trail, dike

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Repairs are expected to take place on a section of a deteriorated Sac County trail after letters from trail users describing its deterioration were discussed at the January meeting of the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. At issue is a concrete roadway atop a .7-mile section of the Sauk Rail Trail near Lake View, Iowa. The affected dike allows water to be held in the Blackhawk Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), removing sediment and nutrients before entering Blackhawk Lake.