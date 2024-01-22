Iowa’s White Horse Access Wildlife Management Area near Auburn increases by 53 acres

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A southeast Sac County wildlife management area will expand by 53 acres, following a unanimous vote recently by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. The board, with two members absent, approved the purchase of two tracts bordering the White Horse Access Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located 3 miles north of Auburn.