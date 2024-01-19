Illinois bobcat harvest poised to change in 2024

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With one month remaining in the Illinois bobcat season, the harvest is 186. According to Stan McTaggart, head furbearer biologist with the DNR, that is about normal. “Typically, half of the cats harvested for the year are reported in the last month of the season,” said McTaggart. Meanwhile, there is bigger news: changes in the number of permits, as well as the number of bobcats potentially harvested in the state, are likely for the 2024/2025 season.