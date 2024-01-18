New York DEC guarding against Avian Influenza as pheasant farm, stocking rebound

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Almost a year ago, New York’s popular pheasant propagation and stocking program, which annually provides more than 30,000 adult ringnecks for upland hunting enthusiasts statewide, was in jeopardy after a disease outbreak at the state’s lone game farm. This year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is taking steps to try and ensure that near crisis doesn’t happen again.