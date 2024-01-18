Iowa DNR postponing trout stockings in Council Bluffs and Fort Dodge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing the trout stockings scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 19, at Big Lake, Council Bluffs, and Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, due to unsafe ice conditions and extreme cold weather.