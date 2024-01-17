Signup reopens for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program

St. Paul — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it would reopen enrollment for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. The program reopened Jan. 12. Additionally, producers already participating in CRP whose contracts expire this year may now apply to re-enroll.

“CRP is the cornerstone of our work to empower producers and landowners in fostering healthy upland bird populations on their properties,” said Ariel Wiegard, vice president of government affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

Under continuous CRP signup, environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices may be enrolled in CRP at any time. Offers are automatically accepted provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements, and the enrollment levels do not exceed the statutory cap. Unlike enrollments under general CRP signups or CRP Grasslands, continuous enrollment is not subject to competitive bidding during specific periods.

RELATED COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Pheasants Forever helps expand public access in southern Minnesota through new Build a Wildlife Area project

Last-minute roosters demand some creativity to kill a limit before season’s end

Minnesota’s pheasant hunt receives high grades this season

To submit an offer, producers should contact the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center by July 31, 2024, in order to have an offer effective by Oct. 1, 2024. To ensure enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap, FSA will accept offers from producers on a first-come, first-served basis and will return offers for approval in batches throughout the year. Producers with acres enrolled in Continuous CRP set to expire Sept. 30, 2024, can offer acres for re-enrollment beginning Jan.12, 2024.

A producer can both enroll new acres into Continuous CRP and re-enroll any acres expiring in September.

As part of the announcement, FSA water quality practices such as riparian buffers, prairie strips, grassed waterways, and wetlands will receive an additional 20% incentive. The Climate-Smart Practice Incentive launched in 2021 is also available via continuous signup.

Continuous CRP programs include both the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement Program, both of which are tools for the management of upland bird habitat.

For more information on these programs or Continuous CRP in general, contact your local Pheasants Forever biologist.

“We are pleased to announce we are now accepting Continuous CRP offers,” said FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Continuous CRP is one of the best conservation tools we can provide producers and landowners. Whether a producer wants to focus on water-quality benefits or work with one of our partners to address a natural resource concern in their area, the program offers many options to help you meet your resource conservation goals.”