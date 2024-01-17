Search
Wednesday, January 17th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 17th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Signup reopens for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program

St. Paul — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it would reopen enrollment for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. The program reopened Jan. 12. Additionally, producers already participating in CRP whose contracts expire this year may now apply to re-enroll.

“CRP is the cornerstone of our work to empower producers and landowners in fostering healthy upland bird populations on their properties,” said Ariel Wiegard, vice president of government affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

Under continuous CRP signup, environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices may be enrolled in CRP at any time. Offers are automatically accepted provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements, and the enrollment levels do not exceed the statutory cap. Unlike enrollments under general CRP signups or CRP Grasslands, continuous enrollment is not subject to competitive bidding during specific periods.

RELATED COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Pheasants Forever helps expand public access in southern Minnesota through new Build a Wildlife Area project

Last-minute roosters demand some creativity to kill a limit before season’s end

Minnesota’s pheasant hunt receives high grades this season

To submit an offer, producers should contact the Farm Service Agency at their local USDA Service Center by July 31, 2024, in order to have an offer effective by Oct. 1, 2024. To ensure enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap, FSA will accept offers from producers on a first-come, first-served basis and will return offers for approval in batches throughout the year. Producers with acres enrolled in Continuous CRP set to expire Sept. 30, 2024, can offer acres for re-enrollment beginning Jan.12, 2024.

A producer can both enroll new acres into Continuous CRP and re-enroll any acres expiring in September.

As part of the announcement, FSA water quality practices such as riparian buffers, prairie strips, grassed waterways, and wetlands will receive an additional 20% incentive. The Climate-Smart Practice Incentive launched in 2021 is also available via continuous signup.

Continuous CRP programs include both the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program and the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement Program, both of which are tools for the management of upland bird habitat.

For more information on these programs or Continuous CRP in general, contact your local Pheasants Forever biologist.

“We are pleased to announce we are now accepting Continuous CRP offers,” said FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Continuous CRP is one of the best conservation tools we can provide producers and landowners. Whether a producer wants to focus on water-quality benefits or work with one of our partners to address a natural resource concern in their area, the program offers many options to help you meet your resource conservation goals.”

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report January 17, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoor-related events from across Minnesota published in the Jan. 19, 2024, edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?