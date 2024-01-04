Search
Thursday, January 4th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, January 4th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Pheasants Forever helps expand public access in southern Minnesota through new Build a Wildlife Area project

St. Paul, Minn. – Pheasants Forever announced a new Build a Wildlife Area project in the organization’s home state of Minnesota. The Washington Lake Waterfowl Production Area now provides 77 acres of publicly accessible uplands, supporting a corridor of existing habitat projects in Sibley County.   

“Located less than two hours from the state’s largest population center, Washington Lake WPA is a strategic habitat project strengthening the public lands base in Minnesota’s pheasant country,” said Minnesota state coordinator Tanner Bruse. “The newly established grassland acres along with restored wetlands now provide ample opportunities for sportsman while boosting the rural economy in Sibley County, a win-win scenario for all of the partners involved.” 

MORE UPLAND BIRD COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Last-minute roosters demand some creativity to kill a limit before season’s end

Minnesota’s pheasant hunt receives high grades this season

Twelve decades later, Minnesota’s pheasant experiment still a success

Sitting on the eastern edge of Minnesota’s primary pheasant range, the property is adjacent to Mud Lake WPA, Redhead WPA and Revanche Wildlife Management Area. With this addition, the habitat corridor in the immediate area will grow to over 900 acres. This acquisition also establishes significant nesting habitat for upland birds, waterfowl, and other grassland-dependent wildlife. 

“We have a 70-acre diverse seeding that will be completed this winter along with several restored wetlands on the property via sediment scrapes,” said Ethan Boertje, a Pheasants Forever habitat restoration specialist. “This spring, the creation of early successional habitat will provide phenomenal cover and bug-rich areas for hen pheasants and their broods to thrive.” 

Pheasants Forever’s Build a Wildlife Area program has permanently protected more than 229,000 acres of habitat in 16 states through this partner-driven matching gift program. Through local, state, and federal grants and individual private donations, Build A Wildlife Area designates funds directly toward land acquisition projects to create public access, conserve critical habitat for wildlife, and preserve outdoor heritage traditions. 

Additional partners in the project include the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Sibley County Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?