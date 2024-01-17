Like pike? West Two Rivers Reservoir has size, numbers in Minnesota’s St. Louis County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located near the town of Mountain Iron in St. Louis County, West Two Rivers Reservoir is a unique fishery for several reasons. The 713-acre system is an old reservoir, man-made in the 1960s to provide a water supply to the MinnTac taconite-processing facility. It’s mainly a shallow reservoir, especially the north end, and it includes five inlets that drain local wetlands and an outlet that flows to the St. Louis River.