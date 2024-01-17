Isle, Minn., man dies after his vehicle breaks through Mille Lacs ice

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Just prior to an extended string of frigid, ice-making days across the state, officials in Minnesota reported that one man had died after his truck broke through the ice of Lake Mille Lacs, and two other men were rescued after their UTV broke through the ice of Upper Red Lake.