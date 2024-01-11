Iowa DNR postpones trout stockings in Mason City and Sioux City

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is postponing the trout stockings scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 13 at Blue Pit, Mason City, and Bacon Creek Lake, Sioux City, due to unsafe ice conditions.

The stockings will be completed after the ice thickens. A press release will announce when the stockings have been completed.

RELATED STORIES FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Trout Run/Siewers Spring project aims to reduce stream pollution in one of Iowa’s top trout fisheries

Late winter trout fishing in northeast Iowa’s driftless region is a hidden gem

A trout trip destination: Lake Taneycomo in Branson, Mo., is worth the drive

The family fishing event also scheduled for this Saturday at each location has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming trout stockings are still on schedule with significantly colder weather in the forecast. Winter storms this week may slow ice formation by insulating the ice with snow. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website for more information.