Iowa high school students partner with Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club to create a “Fishing Utopia” through No Boundaries program

Through a program called No Boundaries, students at Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven Ayrshire (GTRA), Okoboji and Spencer High School in northwest Iowa are gaining real-world experience as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives. For one group of students, the program is giving them a chance to help renovate a local fishery.