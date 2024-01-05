Self-defense wolf-shooting reported in northern Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens and federal agents are investigating a possible case of self-defense shooting of a timber wolf in northern Wisconsin that was self-reported. The incident apparently occurred in the early morning hours on Christmas Day.