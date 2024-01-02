Retired professional bass angler, Kevin VanDam, headlines list of seminar speakers at Ultimate Fishing Show — Detroit

Novi, Mich — Kevin VanDam may have retired from competitive bass fishing, but that doesn’t mean the best bass angler in the world has retired from helping others hone their bass fishing skills and techniques.

VanDam headlines a star-studded lineup of seminar speakers when the largest freshwater fishing show in the country, the Ultimate Fishing Show – Detroit, drops anchor January 11-14, 2024 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Hundreds of new fishing boats, the largest ice fishing display in the state, and an all-star lineup of seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit the largest and best Pure Fishing Show in the country.

“We’re going to fill the 300,000-square-foot Suburban Collection Showplace from wall to wall with boats, motors and accessories, ice fishing gear, open-water fishing gear, outfitters and guides, seminar stages, fishing features, demonstrations and more,” says Show Manager Ben Nielsen. “Some of these specialty, custom baits and lures can only be found at The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit.”

Michigan Outdoor News will have a booth at the show. Patrons who renew their subscription at the show or purchase a new subscription for a friend or family member get a free hat.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, admission is free for patrons who bring six cans/boxes or four pounds of non-perishable food items to donate to the annual Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger Food Drive.

For more information, visit www.UltimateFishingShow.com or call 616-447-2860 or follow late-breaking news and developments on the show’s Facebook page.