All-time great pro bass angler Kevin VanDam to retire following ’23 season

Kevin VanDam, a Michigan native who currently fishes Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour, made the announcement on Feb. 12 via a video he published on his website that he will retire after the 2023 season, but said he plans to stay involved in fishing and conservation.