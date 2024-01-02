Search
Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Delta Waterfowl kicks off Habitat Enhancement Now Act in U.S. Congress

Delta Waterfowl maintains that research has shown that hen house nesting structures cost-effectively increase mallard nest success by keeping the hen and her clutch of eggs out of reach of mammalian nest predators. (Stock photo)

Delta Waterfowl Report

Bismarck, N.D. — A bill to authorize $3 million annually to enhance duck production in the prairie pothole region through the installation and maintenance of hen houses and to develop nesting and brood habitat in California was introduced in Congress.

H.R. 6854 – The Habitat Enhancement Now, or HEN Act – was put forward by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Rep. Douglas LaMalfa, R-Calif.

MORE WATERFOWL COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Nation’s top waterfowl pros coming to Minnesota in February

Hunting with Wisconsin’s ‘duck whisperers’ offers glimpse at unique calling style

A conservation collaboration aims to better understand the population decline of northern pintails

“We sincerely appreciate the leadership of Congresswoman Fischbach and Congressman Thompson and Congressman LaMalfa to invest in tools that significantly can boost duck production,” said Dr. Scott Petrie, chief executive officer of Delta Waterfowl. “The science of breeding ducks has shown that nest success is often far below desired levels in the prairies and brood habitat is limiting production in California.”

Delta maintains that research has shown that hen house nesting structures cost-effectively increase mallard nest success by keeping the hen and her clutch of eggs out of reach of mammalian nest predators.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?