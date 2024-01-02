Delta Waterfowl kicks off Habitat Enhancement Now Act in U.S. Congress

Delta Waterfowl Report

Bismarck, N.D. — A bill to authorize $3 million annually to enhance duck production in the prairie pothole region through the installation and maintenance of hen houses and to develop nesting and brood habitat in California was introduced in Congress.

H.R. 6854 – The Habitat Enhancement Now, or HEN Act – was put forward by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Rep. Douglas LaMalfa, R-Calif.

“We sincerely appreciate the leadership of Congresswoman Fischbach and Congressman Thompson and Congressman LaMalfa to invest in tools that significantly can boost duck production,” said Dr. Scott Petrie, chief executive officer of Delta Waterfowl. “The science of breeding ducks has shown that nest success is often far below desired levels in the prairies and brood habitat is limiting production in California.”

Delta maintains that research has shown that hen house nesting structures cost-effectively increase mallard nest success by keeping the hen and her clutch of eggs out of reach of mammalian nest predators.