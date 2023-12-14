Nation’s top waterfowl pros coming to Minnesota in February

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Waterfowl professionals from the Mississippi Flyway Council will meet in February at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake in Brainerd – the first such annual multi-day winter informational gathering to be held in Minnesota. “February is our informational meeting that will include several presentations and committee updates on a range of waterfowl issues,” said Steve Cordts, Minnesota DNR waterfowl staff specialist. The event, which will take place Feb. 20-23, will likely have in attendance 50 to 60 waterfowl officials from across Mississippi Flyway.