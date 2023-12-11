Hunting with Wisconsin’s ‘duck whisperers’ offers glimpse at unique calling style

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most waterfowl hunters buy a commercially-made wood or composite duck or goose call to attract their favorite species into shotgun range. However, some hunters actually use an old-fashioned mouth-calling technique to bring in birds. My first experience with this was hunting with Cree Indian guides on James Bay, Ontario, in 1988. In Wisconsin, three intensely dedicated waterfowlers successfully use the technique of purring, or rapidly fluttering their tongue, to call in diving ducks consistently.