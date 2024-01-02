Dan Robinson named Shikar-Safari’s Michigan Wildlife Officer of the Year

Lansing — Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Dan Robinson was recognized as the 2022 Shikar Safari Michigan Wildlife Officer of the Year.

The award, the highest state honor for conservation officers, is given annually.

“Dan Robinson is a dedicated, hardworking role model to others within the DNR and his community,” said Chief Jason Haines, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Dan is a natural ‘above and beyond’ person who is impactful in his patrols, investigations, training, mentoring, vision and overall leadership. He is very knowledgeable about the law and understands the weight of our mission to protect Michigan’s natural resources.”

Robinson has been a CO since 2015 and is assigned to Isabella County. In 2022, his district peers from a nine-county area voted him as the District Officer of the Year. He was also the Michigan Boating Officer of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

In addition to his daily responsibilities to educate and enforce natural resource laws, Robinson’s other job duties include: field training officer, background investigator, first aid instructor, including being selected as a lead instructor in 2022, training academy and water safety instructor, survival tactics instructor, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators credentialed instructor, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration certified instructor. He’s also certified in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement.

Robinson has dedicated his entire career to the Isabella County area and maintains professional relationships with the public, law enforcement, and prosecutor’s office. In his spare time, Robinson is a jiu jitsu practitioner.

