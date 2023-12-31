Murder case, record buck highlight 2023 stories in Michigan Outdoor News

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

From solving a murder case of a hunter at a Michigan state park in 2018 and two tournament walleye anglers being caught stuffing their fish with lead weights, to a new consent decree for tribal fishing in the Great Lakes and a new state record buck in the youth division, there was no shortage of news stories in Michigan Outdoor News in 2023. What follows are some of the headline stories that graced the pages of MON last year.