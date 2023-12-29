Michigan DNR to buy 10,000 acres in Keweenaw Peninsula

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The state of Michigan plans to purchase 10,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula from 32,541 acres the Nature Conservancy acquired at the end of 2022. That was the message DNR public land specialist Scott Whitcomb recently told the audience at a meeting in the Allouez Township Hall in Keweenaw County. The land is referred to as the Keweenaw Heartlands.