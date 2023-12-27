Search
Wednesday, December 27th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, December 27th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Remembering popular Adirondack hunter, ball player Pat Salerno Sr.

Pat Salerno Sr., of Port Henry, N.Y., passed away just before hunting season this year. He was a well-known deer hunter and a familiar face at North Country sports shows. (Photo provided)
The Adirondacks and sportsmen of the region lost a friend earlier this year with the passing of Pat Salerno Sr. He passed away in September, leaving behind his wife, Jane, and his four sons, Tony, Pat, Randy, and Tim. Salerno was well known to the Adirondacks for his friendly demeanor, sense of humor, and his willingness to help others.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

New York’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report December 27, 2023

A look at upcoming outdoor-related events from across New York published in the Dec. 29, 2023, edition of New York

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?