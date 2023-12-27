Remembering popular Adirondack hunter, ball player Pat Salerno Sr.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Adirondacks and sportsmen of the region lost a friend earlier this year with the passing of Pat Salerno Sr. He passed away in September, leaving behind his wife, Jane, and his four sons, Tony, Pat, Randy, and Tim. Salerno was well known to the Adirondacks for his friendly demeanor, sense of humor, and his willingness to help others.