Year in review: Pheasants, coyotes and guns big 2023 topics across New York

It’s been another busy year for New York’s sporting community. Looking back through the 2023 editions of New York Outdoor News, here’s a sample of some of the top stories, most which adorned the front page, in no particular order of importance or preference.