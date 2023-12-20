Gear & Gadgets: New Outdoor News logo wear, and much more

Outdoor News has added a new pullover featuring Realtree EDGE ® print. This pullover is made for the person who enjoys showing their love of the great outdoors. It’s a perfect mid-layer, plus it works well as a stand-alone piece, too.

Available in sizes from adult extra-small to 4XL, the 8.4 ounce, 55/45 ring spun combed cotton/polyester blend, and tag-free label gives a comfortable fit for all the outdoor enthusiasts on your holiday list.

The hood has metal grommets and tipped round cords. The pullover has a front pouch pocket and features the Outdoor News logo on the left chest.

Find this pullover and many other gift ideas available exclusively in the Outdoor News store at www.OutdoorNews.com/store

GRAB THEIR ATTENTION WITH THE RATTLIN’ PT SPOON

The lineup of Clam Pro Tackle (CPT) continues to be a leader in ice fishing tackle and the development of innovative tackle items constructed of environmentally friendly materials with the Rattlin’ PT Spoon.

The same slicing, fluttering action and loud rattles of the famous Rattlin’ Blade Spoon but taken to the next level. The Rattlin’ PT Spoon has two stainless steel bearings that click and clack inside their pyrex-glass housing. Lifelike features and a vibrant, strong, painted treble hook lures fish in and entices them to be your next catch.

Available in three different sizes (1/16 oz, oz, and ¼ oz) in 12 different colors. Don’t just hope a fish notices your presentation; make the fish notice it with the loudest lure you can drop through a hole.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots). To view and learn more, please visit www.clamoutdoors.com

LINDELL ICE RIG – A MUST FOR EVERY FISH HOUSE

The Lindell Ice Rig has been improved even more, now with Glow Rings on both sides of the reel and available in orange and green. It also includes a wall bracket and handle for easy winding, and its improved line tensioning eliminates free spooling when you hook into a fish.

With two more O rings on the front and back of the spool, it allows line tension that won’t over-tighten or tighten too fast. This reduces unwanted vibration down the line as the line feeds out.

The Lindell Ice Rig is constructed with a heavy-duty, durable plastic spool, adjustable swing arm and small, cut-glass beads inside the spool, which alerts anglers to even the lightest bites. Since it glows in the dark, you’ll know which rig got hit while the lights are out during overnight outings.

No spokes, no bells, no wingnuts – this is the smoothest ice rig you’ll find for winter fishing. For even greater convenience, this unit mounts to your fish house wall or five-gallon bucket with ease. Visit www.lindellicerigs.com for more information.

FISH HOUSE SIDE AXEL WINCH TOOL KIT FROM ICNUTS COMPANY

The ICNUTS side axle tool kit saves time and effort and is designed to be used with the heavy duty winch’s on 8×16 or larger 2012 and newer Ice Castle, Yetti, Glacier, Polar Crib Fish Houses and Home-Built Ice Shacks.

This winch can be added to most 6.5-foot model fish houses because the winch has the same bolt pattern to work with existing winch bolt holes.

ICNUTS has complete winch and tool kits available as well, if you do not have the correct winch.

Their winch’s fit 6.5-foot model all the way up to 24-foot tandem axle fish house’s and offer custom handles, custom gear ratios, two-speed transmission and a two-way ratchet brake cog with added zinc to prevent rust.

They are American made with a five-year warranty and cost less than $40.

Always read instructions provided with your winch and the instructions ICNUTS provides with their tool kit before use.

Visit www.winchdrivertools.com for more information and additional product options.

NEW COLORS IN TUMBLER AND TINGLER SPOONS FOR ICE

Seasoned ice anglers know that spoons are highly effective in generating hardwater bites among Walleye, Perch, Crappies, Blugills and other species.

That’s why VMC is doubling down on its spoon offering by offering four new colors – Glow Black Wonderbread, Glow Juicy Lucy, Glow Pink Squirrel, and Glow Slimy Lime in both its Tumbler and Tingler Spoon lines. With these new additions, VMC offers a total of 14 colors in its Tumbler Spoons and 17 in its Tingler Spoons.

The Tumbler Spoon has a unique “knuckle” bend that offers a slow tumbling action. A small attractor blade adds flash, while 3D holographic VMC Ultra Glow colors last up to 15 minutes in cold, dark water. A holographic eye also helps add a natural baitfish look and feel to the spoon.

The Tingler Spoon’s wide wobbling action exaggerates the movement of struggling baitfish with its uniquely curved body and V-shaped design. It features a large 3D holographic eye, UV holographic attractor, and Ultra Glow finish, which lasts up to 15 minutes in dark water, making this the perfect lure for unsuspecting walleye and panfish.

The Tumbler Spoon is available in two sizes, 1/12 oz. (1 inch) and 1/8 oz. (1-1/2 inch). The Tingler Spoon is available in three sizes, 1/16 oz. (1 inch), 1/8 oz. (1-1/2 inch), 3/16 oz. (2 inch). Both lures feature super sharp VMC treble hooks.

VMC is one of several legendary fishing lure brands that belong to the Rapala VMC family. Learn more, visit www.Rapala.com