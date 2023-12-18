Taste of the Wild: Deer steak and onion stir-fry

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This deer steak and onion stir-fry is one of those perfect recipes for when the family is craving Chinese takeout but trying to be frugal.