More Christmas gift ideas for the outdoorsmen

Every year, I hear people fretting about what what to get their husband, wife, son, daughter, friends, or other family members for Christmas. If any of them are hunters, fishermen, campers, or if they enjoy hiking, the choices can be mind-boggling. I must admit I have just about everything I need for hunting, especially archery hunting and fishing, but I never tire of discovering new things.