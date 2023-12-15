Ohio Mixed Bag: Research using new test for fish contamination on Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A University of Toledo researcher is using a novel approach to test for fish contaminants on Lake Erie. Emanuela Gionfriddo talked about her methods for testing fish for PFAS during an Ohio State University Sea Grant Freshwater Science webinar last month. Gionfriddo is an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Toledo.