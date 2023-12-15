Michigan 15-year-old shoots new state-record buck in youth nontypical division

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fifteen-year-old Dylan Meyer from Zeeland, Mich., shot a 20-point nontypical buck in Ottawa County on Sept. 10, the second day of the 2023 youth deer hunt, that is now the state record in the youth category for nontypicals. The huge set of antlers have a gross score of 211-6/8 and net 206-1/8, according Commemorative Bucks of Michigan measurer Allen Wilde. The previous number one nontypical in the youth category was a 29-pointer that Michael Derosa shot in VanBuren County during the firearms season 1989 on his first morning ever of deer hunting.