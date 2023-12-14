Three shot during firearms deer season in Pennsylvania; no fatalities

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Three hunting-related shootings occurred in the statewide firearms season that ended Dec. 9, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The most recent happened in Bradford County Dec. 6 when a loaded firearm in a vehicle discharged causing shrapnel from the bullet to strike a backseat passenger, who was then transported to a hospital for treatment, said commission spokesman Travis Lau.