Thursday, December 14th, 2023
Take part in a First Day Hike in an Iowa state park or forest this New Year’s Day

Staff and volunteers will lead free, guided First Day Hikes in nearly 20 participating state parks. (Stock photo by Bill Key)

Des Moines, Iowa — What’s the best way to spend New Year’s Day? Take a First Day Hike in an Iowa state park or forest! Hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views, beautiful settings and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.  

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes again, helping visitors experience Iowa state parks and forests year-round,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau. “These hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”

MORE IOWA COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Chasing early-season bluegills in clear water of West Lake Okoboji a challenge worth pursuing

Iowa urban areas drawn into effort to promote species of greatest conservation need

Staff and volunteers will lead free, guided First Day Hikes in nearly 20 participating state parks. Some hikes will include wildlife viewing and hot beverages.

Hikes will average one to two miles, or longer, depending on location. Details about the hikes can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. To see a comprehensive national map of First Day Hikes, visit www.stateparks.org 

Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes or #iowastateparks.

