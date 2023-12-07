Iowa urban areas drawn into effort to promote species of greatest conservation need

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Birds and butterflies will soon have more allies in Iowa's urban settings. County conservation boards, governments, private groups and individuals will have a blueprint to attract and maintain species of greatest conservation need (SGCN) to Iowa cities, through a program backed by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission (NRC) and Iowa State University. Meetings will be held, surveys conducted and educational materials developed to promote SGCN action in cities.