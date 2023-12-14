Chasing early-season bluegills in clear water of West Lake Okoboji a challenge worth pursuing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For years, ice fishermen from across the Midwest have traveled to northwest Iowa’s West Lake Okoboji to sight fish the finicky bluegills for which West Okoboji is so famous. Late ice toward the end of February and into March can be incredible, and that’s what out-of-staters love. I also find early season with a minimum of 4 inches of ice to be even better. This year, Mother Nature has been pretty stubborn and good safe ice is not yet a reality. Good, solid ice will come sooner or later. When it does, it’s going to be lights out. The bluegills have had no pressure for several weeks, and they will be ready biters!