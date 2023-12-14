Multi-site themed hiking events adding a winter twist in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Winter hiking has long been a beloved outdoor activity for adventure enthusiasts, offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of themed winter multi-month multi-site hiking events. These events go beyond the traditional one-day hikes, providing participants with a prolonged, immersive experience spanning multiple locations.