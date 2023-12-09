Search
Saturday, December 9th, 2023
Saturday, December 9th, 2023

Episode 465 – A mess of Asian carp on the Upper Mississippi River, an ice update, CWD update and deer kill update, and the Minneapolis cougar

Two DNR Fisheries employees join Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein to talk about the 400 Asian carp found downstream from Winona in the past 10 days. That’s the most ever in Minnesota waters. Also, Outdoor News Fishing Report guru Glen Schmitt checks in with a thorough ice update from around the state. Yes, hard-water fishing is happening. Other guests include Editor Tim Spielman with thoughts on the new ice littering law and the latest deer kill tally, plus Tim Lesmeister’s thoughts on the status of wolves (and cougars) in Minnesota.

