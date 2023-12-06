Cougar hit by vehicle, killed on I-394 in Minneapolis

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed a westbound motorist struck and killed a cougar on I-394 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in the city of Minneapolis at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Lt. Jill Frankfurth, public information officer for Minnesota State Patrol, said a 53-year-old male was driving a Hummer H3 when it struck the cougar, swerved, and struck the concrete barrier. The driver wasn’t injured, and the cougar was killed upon impact.