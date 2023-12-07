Minnesota deer harvest still lagging behind 2022’s total after start of muzzleloader season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota's deer firearms season concluded Nov. 26 with the end of the 3B hunt, and deer harvest numbers remain down by 7% compared with 2022. There are a few deer hunting opportunities left, like muzzleloader (ends Dec. 10), archery, and a chronic wasting disease management hunt, before the final harvest numbers are complete. Todd Froberg, Minnesota DNR big-game program coordinator, said he expects that 7% to stay consistent through the last month of hunting. If so, this will be the fourth straight year of decreased harvest totals.