Streams of Thought: Some confusion regarding Minnesota’s new “storing garbage and other waste on ice” law

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sarcasm aside, there’s also a new law that’s now grabbing the attention of Minnesota ice anglers. You may or may not have read about state statute 97C.363 in the Dec. 1, 2023, edition of Outdoor News – the “storing garbage and other waste on ice” law. You won’t find many detractors regarding this legislation, which includes specifics right down to cigarettes and fireworks.