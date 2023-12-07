Make the last few days of the Minnesota muzzleloader season count

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With preliminary numbers from the recently completed firearms deer season showing a 7% decline in harvest from last year, it’s not surprising that muzzleloader license sales are up a bit, as hunters continue to try to bag their deer. Although plenty of hunters shot deer during the firearms deer season – 112,636 was the preliminary total from the recently-completed season – many hunters saw fewer deer and harvest numbers dropped. That doesn’t bode well for your chances to shoot a deer, but with persistence and a little luck, there’s still time.