Come out of your shell; try the ice of Otter Tail County’s South Turtle in Minnesota

Otter Tail County’s South Turtle Lake is a two-basin system totaling just over 830 acres. The east basin is shallow and lined with pencil reed and bulrush stands, while the west end offers more depth, but plenty of vegetation as well. It’s a pretty simple lake from a fish community standpoint. South Turtle is your basic bass/panfish type of fishery, but it also kicks out a few respectable northern pike, along with an occasional walleye.