Tom Fetter Memorial Youth Day in Ohio draws 100 kids to learn about hunting

This is exactly what the late Tom Fetter had in mind when he helped create the Waldo Sportsman’s Club fall youth event eight years ago. The Tom Fetter Memorial Youth day drew in 100 kids in mid-November for a day of hunting, learning, and overall camaraderie, said Adam Fetter, Tom’s son and the president of the Waldo Sportsman’s Club. The elder Fetter passed away in 2021.