Ohio deer hunters harvest more whitetails on Nov. 11 than any other day this season

Columbus — Bowhunters in Ohio checked 4,621 white-tailed deer on Saturday, Nov. 11, the highest single-day total so far this season, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Thus far during the 2023 archery hunting season, the 10 most successful deer harvest dates have been:

Saturday, Nov. 11: 4,621 deer

Saturday, Nov. 4: 4,393 deer

Sunday, Nov. 5: 3,727 deer

Sunday, Nov. 12: 3,025 deer

Friday, Nov. 10: 2,919 deer

Friday, Nov. 3: 2,908 deer

Thursday, Nov. 2: 2,800 deer

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 2,606 deer

Saturday, Oct. 7: 2,485 deer

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 2,443 deer

This season, bowhunters across Ohio had harvested 69,897 deer through Sunday, Nov. 12. The three-year average for deer harvested through the second weekend of November is 66,355. Last year, hunters checked 65,146 deer through the corresponding date. The statewide archery season began Sept. 30 and continues through Feb. 4, 2024.

RELATED STORIES FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio bowhunters off to fast start through early November

Ohio’s 2023 youth deer hunting season sees a near-record harvest

Read much more whitetail coverage from Ohio Outdoor News

Ohio’s top 10 counties for deer harvested during the first seven weeks of the 2023 deer season include: Coshocton (2,610), Tuscarawas (2,194), Holmes (2,016), Ashtabula (1,973), Licking (1,900), Trumbull (1,803), Knox (1,774), Muskingum (1,766), Guernsey (1,657), and Carroll (1,492).

Based on historic harvest records, bowhunters can expect some terrific hunting in the coming weeks. In 2022, bowhunters were highly successful on Saturday, Nov. 19 (1,942 deer checked), Sunday, Nov. 20 (1,368), Tuesday, Nov. 15 (1,311), Saturday, Nov. 26 (1,233), and Friday, Nov. 18 (1,192).

Ohio’s deer hunters are increasingly using longbows and crossbows to take advantage of deer hunting in October and November. The archery season lines up with the peak of the rut. Deer are traveling more often and farther this time of year as bucks pursue does, making these months an exciting time to be hunting.

With the rut continuing for several more weeks, hunters have ample opportunity to harvest a deer, including with a firearm. The weekend gun hunt is Dec. 16-17. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2024.

Find complete details in the 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Regulations.

If you join the ranks of successful deer hunters, use the free HuntFish OH app to game check your harvest, even without a Wi-Fi connection. Hunters can also use the app to view public hunting area maps, buy hunting licenses and deer permits, check county big limits, and much more.

Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).