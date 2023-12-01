Ohio’s 2023 youth deer hunting season sees a near-record harvest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Young people taking part in Ohio’s recent youth-only firearms deer hunting season performed exceptionally well, harvesting 10,039 deer. That is 524 more animals than they did during the same 2022 season, and up 31% from the three-year average.