Friday, December 1st, 2023
Ohio’s 2023 youth deer hunting season sees a near-record harvest

Hunters during Ohio’s recent youth-only firearms deer hunting season shot 10,039 deer. That harvest total is second only to the 10,059 animals recorded in 2007 during the state's youth hunt. (Photo by Mark Nale)
Young people taking part in Ohio’s recent youth-only firearms deer hunting season performed exceptionally well, harvesting 10,039 deer. That is 524 more animals than they did during the same 2022 season, and up 31% from the three-year average.
