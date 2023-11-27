Wisconsin DNR Warden of the Year Bryan Lockman has seen a little bit of everything on the job

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Sept. 9 DNR Warden Supervisor Bryan Lockman received “The Watch,” a gold pocket watch given each year to the Wisconsin DNR’s game warden of the year by the Noyes family. A couple months ago, Lockman received a surprise invitation from his then-supervisor, Korey Trowbridge, to join him after hours. Little did Lockman know what the invite was for, as when a warden of the year is notified of winning the Haskell Noyes Efficiency Award, his or her supervisor gets the honor of arranging it.