The story of one Pennsylvania hunter demonstrates how tick bites can be a ticking time bomb

Tony Hudak has traveled across North America hunting wild turkeys, and it’s rare that a gobbler sends him home with an unfilled tag. The resident of Luzerne County, Pa., is one of a handful of hunters to achieve the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Super Slam – harvesting a gobbler in all 49 states where wild turkeys exist (Alaska the lone exception). Now, Hudak is traveling the country again, working on his second Super Slam. The quest was nearly derailed, however, not by an elusive bird but a tiny bug.