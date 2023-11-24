No Pennsylvania hunting season draws a crowd like the traditional gun season for deer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Because archery hunting season remains open in the area where I live, I’ve hunted a couple of days in this extra length of opportunity to harvest a whitetail. As the rut has generally passed, deer movement has become restrained, their dusk to dawn activity seemingly once again becoming their favored timeframe for feeding and strolling about. This has meant those hours I’ve been sitting and watching for a deer to move close to my stand have passed slowly at best.