Streams of Thought: Liza the Lab hunts with her pups, and the nut didn’t fall far from the tree

Soon, Liza the Lab and I will again head afield, hoping to roust the pheasants that a day ago largely evaded her nose and the noses of two other Labs as they combed the grasslands of southwestern Minnesota. It’s cooler today, and damp. I sense good things in our future.