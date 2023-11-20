What will your fur be worth during New York’s 2023-24 trapping season?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There is no doubt that Russia’s war in Ukraine has had a big impact on the international fur market. If there was not a war right now, fur prices would be better. It is expected that marten, otter, bobcat, and fisher will be cleared out at prices that some might call good. Larger, heavy raccoon should see a slight uptick in prices. Beaver are still a hot commodity. Buyers are looking for heavy northern furs. Do yourself a favor and do not begin trapping until furs are fully prime.